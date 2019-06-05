Hat-trick of awards for Bhadradri hospital

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Kothagudem/Khammam: The Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam and Community Health Centre (CHC) at Paloncha in erstwhile Khammam have scored hatrick by receiving the award for the past three consecutive years.

Both the hospitals have scored the hatrick by retaining Kayakalp Award for the year 2018-19 by standing at the top in scores and adjudged Best Area Hospital and Best CHC Awards in Telangana State.

The 200-bedded Bhadrachalam Area Hospital has received a reward of Rs 20 lakh for topping the State in Area Hospitals category by scoring 92.80 per cent marks in the assessment. The hospital stood at first and second places in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

The coordinated efforts by doctors and the hospital staff made possible to win the award for three years in a row. In addition to that the hospital was also recognised under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), informed Bhadrachalam Hospital superintendent Dr Koti Reddy.

According to him patients from villages in neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh also visit the hospital as it was located on border area. As many as 400 patients visit outpatient wing while around 300 child deliveries take place every month.

Bhadrachalam Hospital authorities have planned to spend Rs 5 lakh of the reward money for the welfare of the staff and the remaining would be spent as per the advice of the hospital development committee.

It was worth mentioning that Primary Health Centres at Chintakani in Khammam and at Parnasala in Kothagudem, Urban Primary Health Centres at S Banjara in Kothagudem and at Mamillagudem in Khammam were adjudged to the ‘Best’ in the respective categories.

Khammam District Government Hospital which won Kayakalp Award for being the Best District Government Hospital last year stood at fourth place this year and received commendation for scoring 88.8 per cent marks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.