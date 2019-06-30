Hat-trick of titles for Manish

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: Manish Kumar bagged a hat-trick of titles as he won the men’s singles, under-19 boys singles and under-19 doubles titles in the Hyderabad District Badminton Championship at KVBR Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Manish got the better of K Tarun Reddy to return with a 19-21, 21-12, 21-14 victory. In the under-19 final, he downed the same opponent 21-14, 21-16 and later paired with B Nikhil Rah to defeat Sai Prudvi Saranam and B Varshit Reddy duo 21-15, 21-15 in the doubles final.

Meanwhile, Y Kavalya Laxmi beat Poorvi Singh Suchitra 21-15, 21-12 to win the women’s title.

Results: All finals: Men’s singles: Manish Kumar bt K Tarun Reddy 19-21, 21-12, 21-14; U-17: Dharan bt M Shashaank Sai 21-16 Ret; U-19: Manish Kumar bt K Tarun Reddy 21-14, 21-16; Men’s doubles: Abdul Rahan & Aditya Gupta bt Gopi Krishna Donepudi & Sandeep 21-14, 21-18; U-17: Uneeth Krishna & Varshith Reddy bt B Nikhil Raj & M Tarak 21-19, 21-15; U-19: B Nikhil Raj & Manish Kumar bt Sai Prudvi Saranam & B Varshit Reddy 21-15 21-15.

Women’s singles: Y Kavalya Laxmi bt Poorvi Singh Suchitra 21-15, 21-12; Doubles: Poorvi Singh Suchitra & Pranali Karani bt Ch Kranthi and Mounyasree (w/o).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter