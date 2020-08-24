Hate spewing NRIs under scanner

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police are now keeping an eye on Non-Resident Indians who are allegedly spreading hate messages and rumours from outside the country, and nabbing them when they set foot in the country.

In a few recent cases, the police got Look out Circulars (LoC) issued and apprehended the suspects on their return to India. A man from Jagtiyal, Raju, who was spreading rumours about the health status of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao through Facebook while living in Saudi Arabia, was one among those arrested in this manner.

“After coming across the post on Facebook, a case was registered against him. On coming to know he was staying in Saudi Arabia, we got a look out circular issued and when he landed in Mumbai, we were informed by Immigration authorities and then arrested,” said Avinash Mohanthy, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

Similarly, the city police had got a Look out Circular issued against NRI Abu Faisal of the Old City for spreading hatred on social media platforms. A case was registered against him by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police and other police stations in the country for inflammatory speeches.

“Dedicated teams from the cybercrime and IT cell monitor social media platforms round the clock and whenever they come across offensive posts, steps are taken to remove it and initiate legal action,” said KVM Prasad, ACP (Cybercrime).

The official explained that after a LoC was issued to all airports, seaports and border check-posts in the country, immigration authorities alert them when the wanted person enters the country. “A police team then reaches the spot and brings him or her to the city for necessary action,” he added.

The police are also taking steps to get the passport of the criminal cancelled after taking up the issue with Immigration authorities. Once the passport is cancelled, details of the passport are flashed to all Indian missions across the world and although the person has a valid visa, he or she will be deported to India and handed over to the local police for further action.

