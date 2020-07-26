Hats off to this Covid warrior from Khammam

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:22 pm

Kallur (Khammam): Working for the wellbeing of the society is a passion for this school teacher and he peddles around the villages in Khammam district creating awareness on social issues that bog down the society.

Gollamandala Suresh Kumar, a 46-year-old school assistant teaching Hindi at Peruvancha Zilla Parishad High School in Kallur mandal in Khammam district is now on the mission of spreading awareness among the public on the precautions to contain spread of the coronavirus. And his mission entered into the 130th day on Saturday. Riding a bicycle, donated by a philanthropist Dr Murali of Khammam 15 years back, he has been touring the villages since March 18, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a real cause of concern. Hence I wanted to do my part in educating the masses, especially in rural areas to help keep themselves safe. I adore Mother Teresa (Saint Teresa of Calcutta) a lot and she is my inspiration,” Suresh Kumar told Telangana Today.

He prepared a cardboard display with precautions such as wearing the face mask, social distance, personal hygiene, not interacting with strangers and those suffering with Covid-19 symptoms going into quarantine. His bicycle is fitted with the display and megaphone, donated a few years ago by the former Chairperson of Khammam Municipal Corporation, Afroz Sameena. An employee of electricity board Kota Bhaskar Rao also donated a new megaphone, three days back.

“Every day I start my journey at 9.30 am and conclude at sunset. I have so far covered numerous villages in Tallada, Kallur, Penuballi Wyra and VM Banjar mandals,” he said adding when it rains he takes a short break and resumes his campaign as soon as the rain stops, he noted. And this is not the first time he is out on the roads educating the masses.

For the past 15 years, during holidays and on Sundays he used to go to the villages, riding the bicycle, conducting awareness campaigns on social issues such as alcohol addiction and drunk driving, casteism, smoking and stressing on the importance of use of clay Ganesh idols.

He has peddled to as far as Yerrupalem a village on AP-Telangana border. At the villages he visits Suresh Kumar, with the help of local sarpanches, addresses the gatherings of villagers.

‘The police and government officials offer me food and accommodation when I go outside. Talldada tahsildar Sri Lakshmi, Penuballi tahsildar T Ravi Kumar, Tallda SI Tirupathi Reddy helped me during my campaign,’ he explained.

The service Suresh Kumar is doing does not go unnoticed. He received appreciation from Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao, Wyra MLA Lavudya Ramulu Naik, District Collector RV Karnan, Kallur ACP Venkatesh and many others whom he met during his campaign.

