Hatsun Agro to open unit in Telangana

By | Published: 11:39 pm 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Industry-friendly policies of the Telangana State government continue to attract investments from different sectors to the State.

In a fresh development, Hatsun Agro Product Limited began works to establish its largest ice cream manufacturing facility at Govindpur in Sangareddy district and commence its commercial operations from October this year.

Hatsun will set up its unit with a capital investment of Rs 207 crores and production capacity of 100 MT ice cream every day. Besides creating 500 jobs, the unit will also benefit more than 4,000 dairy farmers in the region. The construction works are moving at a brisk pace.

Congratulating Hatsun Agro Product Limited on the occasion, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said many global companies were keen on making major investments in Telangana. He said major companies from the sectors of food processing, textile, information technology and other industries were holding discussions with the State government and a few major announcements in this regard, would be made soon. He said the State government would provide complete assistance to the companies which were willing to invest in the State.

At a review meeting with the top officials of IT and Industries Departments held at the MCRHRD Institute here on Wednesday, Rama Rao instructed the officials to come up with a detailed action plan for decentralisation of the IT sector in Hyderabad to ensure its growth was spread across the city. He suggested creating necessary basic infrastructure including construction of IT Parks, convention centres and other facilities.

The Minister said efforts were being made to give a fresh boost to the IT sector in the Tier-II cities of the State, and it was yielding good results. While several IT majors have set up their offices in Warangal, the Minister will be inaugurating the IT Tower at Karimnagar on February 18. IT Towers are also being constructed in Khammam, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar where several companies were showing interest to establish their offices.

Further, the State government’s prototyping facility at T-Works as well as the T-Hub Phase-II, were also getting ready for inauguration in July. Officials were asked to expedite works in the textile parks including Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, in the wake of several textile companies showing interest to establish their units.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Industries Commissioner Manick Raj, Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer, TSIIC Managing Director EV Narsimha Reddy and other officials were present.

