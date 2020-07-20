Haute handlooms for fashionistas

By | Published: 12:37 am 6:50 pm

Sathwika Buram may have just completed her graduation, but her designs are already a hit among Hyderabadis. The 21-year-old has been designing ikat, kalamkari and hand embroidery masks in lockdown and TV actors such as Lahari, Mahi Shivan, Sushma Kiron, Sreevani and Krutika Singh Rathore have been sporting them. Sathwika, who pursued BSc in Fashion Designing from Lakhotia Institute of Design, also creates customised handwoven bags, dresses, jackets, shirts, kurtis and more.

Not surprisingly, Sathwika belongs to a family of weavers. She sources her fabric from her relatives. “I was always into art. Even as a kid, I used to love sketching and people around me always encouraged me to pursue art professionally. But I didn’t want to get into fine arts, so I enrolled into a fashion school. I started running my business while I was still studying. My family supported me throughout,” says Sathwika, whose inspiration is the iconic designer Sabyasachi.

She adds, “While I started off alone, I now have two people working for me. We get around 10-15 orders every day as we are priced reasonably. Ikat masks are currently a hit among people as they are not just breathable and reusable, but also stylish.”

The young designer has already done a couple of fashion shows and she plans on starting her boutique by the end of this year. “I mainly get orders through Instagram and we ship across the country. I am making around Rs 10,000 every day solely by selling ikat masks,” she shares.

