Have 100-day plan to improve results in junior colleges: Harish Rao

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday instructed officials and principals of all Intermediate colleges in Siddipet district to chalk out a 100-day plan to improve the results in junior colleges this academic year.

Stating that the district took a disappointing 15th position among all Telangana districts last year, the Minister said the district recorded just 52% and 60% pass percentages in Intermediate first and the second years in 2019 against the State pass percentage of 59.8% and 65.5% respectively.

Since Siddipet had an excellent plan in place, Rao said the district came second in Xth class results last year. Since the same students were studying Intermediate this year, Rao instructed the officials and principals to have a perfect plan in place ahead of the Board examinations so that they can improve their performance. He further said that he would make surprise visits to colleges in the district to examine the functioning.

The Minister expressed disappointment as government colleges are lagging in intermediate results. Asking the Regional Inspection Officer of Intermediate Education, Siddipet, to monitor the colleges on a regular basis, Rao asked the principals to conduct the morning prayers in the colleges to inculcate discipline and patriotism besides conducting special classes.

He went through the last year results college-wise and had interaction with each and every principal to know about their issues. Promising to extend all support, the Finance Minister called upon them to aim for 95% of pass percent this year. He urged the principals from Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly constituencies to work hard to make their colleges stand first in the results this year.

He has also said that they would conduct motivational classes by inducting motivational speakers.

