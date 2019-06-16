Have designs on a fashionable career

By | Published: 12:50 am 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: It is admission time in the State and several students plan to make a career in engineering or medicine or pharmacy fields, or to take up regular degree courses after completing their intermediate.

However, there are several other courses too, that are yet to be tapped for making a good career. A few of such programmes include fashion design and retail, and apparel manufacturing and entrepreneurship. These programmes are being offered by the Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC)-Hyderabad under the Ministry of Textiles, government of India.

Candidates enrolling in the BVoc Apparel Manufacturing & Entrepreneurship will be equipped with theoretical and applied training about the latest apparel industry concepts including production, merchandising, quality and technology. Up on completion of the three-year programme, students can join the apparel or fashion industry as industrial engineers, merchandisers, assistant merchandisers, production executive or production managers.

In the BVoc Fashion Design & Retail, students will be exposed to design methodology, basic textile and product and market research among areas. The course has high employment opportunities for students as they can join the apparel and retail industry as merchandisers, fashion coordinators, retail managers, design coordinators, fashion designers, sampling managers, assistant merchandisers.

Students who completed their intermediate education in any stream are eligible to enroll in both the courses. The centre is also offering a one-year Diploma in Fashion Design Technology (FDT) and Apparel Manufacturing Technology (AMT) and intermediate is the eligibility for the admission. The ATDC in collaboration with apparel brand GAP Inc, US, is offering merit-cum-means freeship for women who wish to pursue the AMT or FDT courses.

And for those students who want to quickly get into the industry, the ATDC is offering the industry engineer executive course which will be conducted for eight months. Candidates joining this course will get free training.

“During the training period, students will be taught the job role of industrial engineering, comprising time management, production management and production planning which are critical for any manufacturing industry including garment industry,” ATDC-Hyderabad director Ravi Kishore said, adding that candidates would be also taught soft skills, English and computers also.

The last date for applying for the programmes is July 15. Interested candidates can call on contact numbers 040-23112155/56, 9912108844, 9885089801 and 9611238944 for more information.

