Have liberal thought-process towards prostitution, says bench

Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Dr Shameem Akhter, on Thursday dismissed a bunch of writ petitions challenging the illegal detention of R Mahalakshmi and others arrested for offences relating to prostitution. Special Government Pleader, Sharath Kumar, argued that there was a need for a strong deterrent attitude in cases involving offences against women and children, and especially crimes like prostitution, which were offensive to public morality. Justice Chauhan urged the state to look at such crimes from a different angle. He pointed out that since prostitution was a trade which usually was not taken up by choice, the state must focus on creating employment opportunities for women and try to rehabilitate them instead of incarcerating them.

He referred to a WHO report, which had asked India to legalise prostitution. Citing an apex court judgement, he stressed the need for rehabilitation and a liberal and accepting thought-process, which was currently lacking in the governmental bodies, but has permeated the judicial mind. Sharath Kumar pointed out that the detentions were not violating any constitutional provisions, and that there was a difference between prostitutes, who were actually victims, and the organisers, who were causing the real harm.

But the Acting Chief Justice refused to accept that they were beyond reform. Sharath Kumar responded by pointing out that the petitioners violated conditions on which bail was granted to them, and they were repeatedly engaging in the behaviour which had gotten them in trouble in the first place. Petitioners’ advocate B Mohana Reddy, denying the allegation, pointed out certain procedural irregularities in their arrest. But the bench ultimately denied the petitioners’ claims, owing to the repeated offences committed by them.

Detention of juvenile challenged

The same bench adjourned a matter relating to the detention of a juvenile. The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Saba Begum in which she complained that the boy was illegally detained under the offence of theft and submitted that he was mentally disturbed. The authorities contended that the petitioner’s family was involved in crimes and thefts, and they train juveniles in the same. “Crime was only a symptom of unfortunate and harsh circumstances prevailing in society,” Justice Chauhan said. The bench directed the Secretary of the State Health Department to set up a board of three senior psychiatrists at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences or the Osmania Medical College, who would determine if the juvenile had any mental disorders, and suggest measures to rectify the same and adjourned the case.

Shop owners plea adjourned

The same bench directed B Mayur Reddy, Standing Counsel for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, to see if there was any alternative to save the shops at the Jedcherla Bus Station from being shut due to a renovation project. The state RTC filed a writ appeal questioning an earlier order of the court directing the RTC to make sure that alternative stalls were set up at the bus station. The RTC pointed out that the shops had to be shut temporarily until renovation and was not possible for them to provide alternative shops. The bench enquired about alternative solutions and gave C Ramachandra Raju, the advocate representing the shop owners, a week’s time to find out if all the shop owners were ready to temporarily shut their business till the renovation was finished, after which, they could resume their business activities around the bus station. The matter was adjourned by a week.