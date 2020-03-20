Have sensitive skin? Just cleanse, protect and prevent

By | Published: 4:34 pm

Whether you are born with sensitive skin, or find your skin reacting to certain ingredients or environmental factors, sensitivity is a growing dermatological concern. Due to this, special care needs to be taken for such skin type.

This summer, why not introduce an ultra-gentle sensitive range of skincare to your beauty routine? Experts have identified 7 signs of skin sensitivity in the lines of dryness, dullness, roughness, tightness, redness, irritation, and dehydration. Look for mild, gentle, hypoallergenic, sulphate-free and fragrance-free products.

Avoid product overload, and try keeping it simple. Follow a fail-proof “cleanse, protect and prevent” ethos with a foaming micellar cleanser, day cream with SPF and hydrating night serum.