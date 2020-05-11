Have strategy in place to prepare people for life with corona: KCR

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minster K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed the officials to plan a strategy that would prepare people to accept the fact that they would have to live with coronavirus even as the government implements measures to check its spread.

Stating that no one knows how long coronavirus will be in existence, he said this called for a good strategy and plan to be in place to facilitate people lead their lives.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus and implementation of the lockdown. Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Shanta Kumari, Principal Secretaries Narsing Rao and Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the meeting.

“Make foolproof arrangements to contain the spread of coronavirus. Continue extending the best service to Covid-19 patients as is being done now. Conduct tests on those who came in contact with positive persons. Implement quarantine protocol to ensure that the virus does not spread from person to person,” he said, adding that the State government was ready with all the equipment, medicines, and facilities. “We will respond properly from the medical side and there need not be any doubts about that,” he said.

“While we continue our fight with corona, we have to be ready in other aspects too. Some economic activity has to take place. There are certain relaxations in Green and Orange zones. Officials should study in depth as to how relaxations should be extended in future, and the kind of strategy to be adopted for each zone. There should be clarity on what activity can be allowed and what should be curbed,” the Chief Minister said, and asked the officials to also check out on the measures to be taken in Hyderabad.

He instructed them to study the situation the districts and the precautions to be taken by the people, as also sectors where the government can consider relaxations, He asked them to submit a report on the various aspects to the government.

