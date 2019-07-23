Have you seen this boy? Kidnapped boy’s mother appeals for help

By | Published: 8:43 pm 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: The mother of Jasith, a four-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from Mandapeta in East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh, has appealed through television and social media to the kidnappers to release her son unharmed.

Nagavalli, the boy’s mother, who is nine months pregnant now, made a request to share his pictures on various media platforms and help in tracing him safely at the earliest.

Jasith was kidnapped by an unidentified person, who assaulted his grandmother and snatched the toddler in the cover of darkness from his home on Monday evening. His parents Venkata Ramana and Nagavalli are both bank employees hailing from Srikakulam. They were transferred to Mandapeta last year and were staying in a rented apartment in Vijayalakshmi Nagar. Jasith was studying in UKG in a pre-school nearby and Venkata Ramana’s mother Parvathamma was taking care of the child.

On Monday night after playing in the school ground nearby, the boy and his grandmother were returning home around 6 pm. There was no power supply at that time and as they were climbing the stairs, the unidentified person attacked Parvathamma and kidnapped Jasith on a bike.

