Have you taken the ‘Pronunciation Challenge’ yet?

By | Published: 9:01 pm

The content app TikTok is known to make people create their own short videos where they lip-sync or dance to songs and share it with the public. But, this time, it has come up with a funny challenge for the users, the ‘15-second Wrong English Pronunciation Challenge’ which has taken internet by storm.

As part of it, Rajeshwari Kounder, who happens to be TV actor Gaurav Gera’s house helper, is taking the internet by storm for pronouncing words in her own style. Gaurav Gera helped her create the social media pages, titled Mrs Rajeshwari, to show her hilarious take on things.

At present, she has over 27,000 followers on Instagram and you can see her with all sorts of funny antics that can cheer you up no matter what mood you are in. And taking inspiration from her, netizens are making their own videos along the same lines. This challenge is surely serving as a source of entertainment for the audience.