Hyderabad: Haven for the book lovers

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: It’s raining books, well not quite, but close. Bibliophiles and those who wish to expand the scope of their reading material can check out the 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair at NTR Stadium. They are sure to find books of all genres across languages in this 10-day exhibition.

Expect to see books in English, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam spread across genres such as comic, crime, drama, thriller, fantasy, history, spirituality, etc. The exhibition is also hosting tons of children activities such as storytelling, painting, dancing, art performances, crafts and puppetry workshop and essay writing to ensure participation of children throughout the book fair.

These programmes will be held at exclusive stall for children ‘Bala Mela’. The Book Fair Society is also planning to organise 2,000 book fairs in 2020 in various cities, towns, villages and rural areas in the State.

