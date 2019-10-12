‘Having an audience for who you are is fun’

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Eisha Chopra is a familiar face in the digital media space having acted in many a web shows including What the Folks. She has also written for directors like Anurag Kashyap, Nikhil Advani and Zoya Akhtar. Along with her acting and writing, Eisha is known for her fearless and tactful handling of Insta bullies.

Her witty repartees, that have garnered her a steady following of her own, are entertaining enough to land her an alternate career as a standup in the future, should she ever want to.

Her Instagram handle has a series called ‘InstaCreeps’ (kudos), which calls out sleazy men and bullies, when asked weren’t she scared? Eisha answers quickly saying, “I started ‘InstaCreeps’ because I was sick of men trying to approach women online. Because they had the cover of a social handle, they thought they could behave the way they liked. So just the way people got called out with #Metoo and were forced to mend their ways, I started ‘InstaCreeps’ to stop online harassment. ‘InstaCreeps’ hide names and faces of people who message me, but calls them out if they make a nasty comment. The idea is to make people aware of the kind of online harassment and bullying that women go through and shame abusers into stopping their behaviour. Right now, shame might be the only tool left to get people to stop.”

Unlike other people, who focus on their looks on the social media, Eisha chose wit, she explains, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people posing pretty for the social media. There are enough pretty people on Instagram and I too enjoy pretty pictures of myself. But, it’s not like I sat myself down and said who do I want to be on Instagram. It was more about ‘who am I’. So, if someone looks at me and says ‘pretty girl’, it’s fine with me. And if someone says ‘witty girl’, that’s fine too” concludes Eisha in a candid interview.