Hawala racket busted in Hyderabad, Rs. 1 crore seized

By | Published: 3:38 pm

Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force of the Hyderabad City Police on Friday busted a ‘hawala’ racket and arrested five persons here on Friday. Officials seized Rs 1 crore of alleged ‘hawala’ cash from them.

They were illegally transferring the cash to traders on a commission basis, police said. Following a tip-off, the Task Force busted the racket and caught the gang.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter