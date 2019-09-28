Hawkers encroach upon space under Metro pillars in Ameerpet

By | Published: 2:22 pm 2:24 pm

Hyderabad: If space is available, even if it’s just a few inches, it will be encroached upon. That seems to be the slogan of Hyderabad’s roadside hawkers.

While the Enforcement,Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had quite successfully cleared encroachments, especially those by traders on pavements, it appears this section of hawkers have decided to ignore all the official warnings and go ahead with their own interests.

According to a Twitter user Sanjay Dinesh Patel (@sanjaydadga), blatant encroachment of public space was going on under the Metro Pillars at Ameerpet, near the Kanaka Durga Temple. The roadside vendors were blocking and occupying the road alongside the median under the Metro pillars.

THIS IS THE REALITY AT AMEERPET NEAR KANAKA DURGA TEMPLE ,BLOCKING,OCCUPYING AND CAUSING INCONVIENCE TO THE PEOPLE @CommissionrGHMC @HYDTP @KTRTRS there is no action after repetedly complaining .kindly look into and do the needful for common people. pic.twitter.com/Zjl9wgb2rE — sanjay dinesh patel (@sanjaydadga) September 28, 2019

“There is no action after repeatedly complaining,” he said, tagging Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rama Rao, the GHMC Commissioner and the Hyderabad Traffic Police in a video that he shared on Twitter.

Replying to his tweet, Ajay Raj (@Just_im_Ajay), said this was the issue for several years. Although the police have taken action earlier, the hawkers would be back after a few days, he said.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, responding to the tweet, have asked the SR Nagar police to look into the matter.

