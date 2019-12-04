HawkEye app updated to connect to Dial 100 without internet too

“When any person presses the SOS button of the HawkEye app, it will directly connect to Dial 100 even if there is no data in the mobile phone or if internet is not available in that particular place,” Swati Lakra, Inspector General (Women Safety) tweeted on Wednesday.

Representational Image (File photo)

Hyderabad: The HawkEye application of the Telangana Police has an updated feature for Android versions, enabling mobile phone users to seek help from the police even if they do not have data or data is switched off on their mobile phone.

The tweet was later shared by the DGP’s Twitter handle too, assuring women that the police would reach them in times of need, even if mobile data/internet was on or off.

