HawkEye app updated to connect to Dial 100 without internet too

By | Published: 8:47 pm 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: The HawkEye application of the Telangana Police has an updated feature for Android versions, enabling mobile phone users to seek help from the police even if they do not have data or data is switched off on their mobile phone.

“When any person presses the SOS button of the HawkEye app, it will directly connect to Dial 100 even if there is no data in the mobile phone or if internet is not available in that particular place,” Swati Lakra, Inspector General (Women Safety) tweeted on Wednesday.

#HawkEyeMobileApp, a new feature is given in Android version (Play Store )

*If Your mobile data is off, while pressing #SOS–#EmergencyButton, it auto dials #Dial100.

*Save Our Soul – To signal your distress situation/emergency. pic.twitter.com/gtA0XKiQOf — Swati Lakra IPS (@IGWomenSafety) December 4, 2019

The tweet was later shared by the DGP’s Twitter handle too, assuring women that the police would reach them in times of need, even if mobile data/internet was on or off.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .