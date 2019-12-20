Hayathnagar man held for attempt to kill woman

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police arrested a man on charges of attempting to murder a woman at Lecturer’s Colony here on Friday. The woman B Jayamma (37), who lost her husband 10 years back, was living with her three sons at Aditya Nagar in Hayathnagar. She was being stalked and harassed by one Naram Babu (58), a trader from Abdullapurmet.

“He was stalking her for the last two months and demanded sexual favours. He also misbehaved with her several times,” police said, adding that Jayamma had lodged a complaint with the Hayathnagar police and a case was booked. Babu was also warned by the elders in the village, but he continued to harass her.

On Thursday afternoon, while the victim was alone in the house, Babu entered the house and attacked her with a knife on her head, neck and hands multiple times and fled the spot. Neighbours shifted her to a hospital, where she is recuperating. The Hayathnagar police booked a case of attempt to murder and arrested Babu. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

