Hazrath Ali birthday celebrated with gaiety in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevailed in parts of the city as members of the Shia community celebrated the birthday of Hazrath Ali, the cousin of Prophet Mohammed on Monday. The birthday falls on the 13th of the Rajab month of the Hijri calendar.

Thousands of Shia community members came onto the streets to celebrate the occasion since Sunday night. Several hundreds of people irrespective of their faith started flocking the Koh-e-Maula Ali at Malkajgiri and will continue to visit the place till Thursday ie, the 17th of the Rajab month. As part of the celebration, processions were taken out from the old city to Koh-e-Maula Ali at Malkajgiri. The faithful in Noor Khan Bazaar, Dabeerpura, Etebar Chowk and Mandi Mir Alam visited and wished their friends and relatives while youngsters on motorcycles burst crackers. Those participating in the procession wore shiny red clothes as a tradition to show their happiness.

Eight processions were taken out and each procession carried a traditional sehra which was welcomed on its way to Koh-e-Maula Ali. The Shia community leaders and others set up podiums along the route to welcome the procession. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat welcomed the procession at Malkajgiri along with other police officials.

The Koh-e-Maula Ali itself was illuminated by scores of lights and special arrangements were made for the occasion at the shrine. People from across the world are expected to visit the shrine on the occasion, said Hamed Hussain Jaffery, president, Telangana Shia Youth Conference.

According to Shia cleric Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, Hazrat Imam Ali was born inside the Kaba. Around two lakh people are expected to visit the Koh-e-Moula Ali in the next four days, he said.

Legends about Koh-e-Maula Ali Dargah



The Moula Ali shrine located in Malkajgiri dates back to the Qutb Shahi era. According to a legend, a Vazir (minister) named Yakub, who worked with Qutb Shahi king Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah, had a dream in which Hazrath Ali, knelt and bowed by putting his hands on a rock.

The next day, the Vazir reached the hillock and noticed the palm impression on the rock. He then had the impression cut out and installed in a shrine built atop the hill.

Another version, according to Shia leader Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffery, is, “The spirit of Hazrath Ali used to frequent the hill and offer prayers and a tiger used to guard him. A few locals, who had a dream of it, went up the hills and found the palm impressions of the tiger.”

Ibrahim Quli Qutb later visited the hill on coming to know about it and built a mosque there.

