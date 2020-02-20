HC asks officials to file counter on Hussain Sagar encroachment

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge PIL bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday appointed senior counsel L Ravichander as amicus curiae to assist the court in a case pertaining to encroachment of Hussain Sagar.

Lubna Sarawath, general secretary of Socialist Party of India, in a letter complained about laying of tar roads and carrying out construction work by the encroachers on around 10 acres at Pillars A279 to A287 (draft FTL map).

It urged the court to issue directions to the authorities for eviction of encroachments and restore the area for free flow of rainwater, and also take necessary action against the officials for omissions, commissions and dereliction of duty. The bench adjourned the case to April 1 directing the authorities to file their counter.

Police action question

The same bench ordered notice to the government on the repeated action of the police in requiring prior permission for holding public meetings. Shaffiquzzaman and Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin Quadri had filed the writ plea.

The petitioners complained that police have arrogated to themselves the power to permit or refuse permission at such meetings though the law does not prescribe such requirement. They argued that the police held back valid permission and often refused permission at the last movement. The imposition of various conditions within closed premises was also challenged as being arbitrary and without having authority of law. The bench granted three weeks to the police to respond to the same.

PIL against shelter homes

The same bench appointed senior counsel D Prakash Reddy as amicus curiae in a PIL case. The case related to conditions of government observation homes for boys. A letter pointed out several lapses in running of the homes on various aspects including hygiene, quality of food, security, dormitory facilities and supervisory mechanism. The issue of clubbing the juveniles involved in grave offences with other children living in the home was not conducive to the reformation, it said.

It urged the court to direct the State government to provide necessary financial assistance. The bench on being informed of the pendency of similar pleas about rescue and protection homes across the State directed the clubbing and hearing of the same together. it granted time to officials for filing their counters and adjourned the case to April 15.

Land allotment to NTPC staff

The same bench set aside an order of a single-judge directing allotment of land to employees of NTPC in Warangal. The single-judge allowed a writ plea seeking parity with certain allottees of land. The land belonging to NTPC was sold to Kaktiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda). While auctioning portions of the land, Kuda allotted plots to certain employees of NTPC who were in occupation of plots of NTPC.

Other employees sought similar allotment on the ground that their exclusion was in violation of the guarantee to equality. This plea was upheld by the single judge. The bench rejected the plea and said Kuda was not obliged to deal with the claims. However, it made clear that in the event there is any vacant site, the employees could make a fresh representation and the authority may consider it.

Disqualification of candidate

The same bench dismissed an application seeking leave to enable disqualification of an elected candidate from the Badangpet municipality. The issue relates to failure on the part of candidates to submit their election expenditure to the State Election Commission. In an earlier round of litigation, the HC ruled to the benefit of numerous candidates that the notice issued by the commission was illegal in view of the delayed action on the part of authorities.

According to the appellant, the successful candidate of the TRS party was a beneficiary and that he ought not have to be permitted to contest the elections.

The appellant was an unsuccessful candidate who contested on a BJP ticket. The bench found that the court could not go into the question once the elections are over. It dismissed the leave petition challenging the earlier order of the single judge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter