HC clears decks for Telangana municipal polls

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has, on Friday, cleared the decks for holding elections to 121 municipalities in the State after it lifted the stay on 73 municipalities.

Dealing with a writ petition, Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy dismissed the petition challenging the notification. The court left it open to the petitioners to raise their objections within seven days of publication of the preliminary list and directed the authorities to consider and hear the objections within 14 days.

The petitioners alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list and the delimitation made to the Municipalities Act. The present decision to consider the report of government as a preliminary publication was made in the light of suggestion made by the senior counsel, G Vidyasagar.

Representing the State Election Commission, G Vidyasagar told the court that the schedule time to conduct elections was over six months ago and issuing a fresh notification would cause more delay.

Additional Advocate General, J Ramachandra Rao said that all the objections raised by the petitioners were resolved and remaining grievances would also be rectified. The petitioners disagreed with his submission and pointed out that the objections were unresolved. The judge allowed the petitioners to raise their objections within seven days which the authorities shall consider and submit its final report within 14 days before issuing the final notification.

Accordingly the judge disposed all the writ petitions questioning the Municipal Election notification.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter