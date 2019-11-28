HC directs CBFC to file report on Telugu film

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to file its report on the movie ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu’.

M Indrasena Chowdary, a resident of the city, filed a public interest writ petition questioning the inaction of CBFC in taking steps to stop the screening of the said movie. He submitted that the intention of the producer and the director was to make a film only to defame and demoralise the Kamma caste.

“Their intention is to make bad propaganda about the Kamma caste and Telugu Desam Party headed by N Chandrababu Naidu belonging to Kamma caste,” the petitioner complained. He also raised objections to the song ‘Pappu Lanti Abbayi’ stating that the director was trying to lampoon Nara Lokesh. The petitioner urged the court to direct the CBFC to review the movie on objections raised as the movie is about to be released later this week. The bench directed the CBFC to submit its report by Thursday and adjourned the case.

Notice to TS Police

ordered on writ plea

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to Telangana Police in a writ plea filed by D. Devendra and M. Swapna of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS). They questioned the action of Medipally Police, Hyderabad, for violating due process of law in summoning a person. V. Raghunath, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the petitioners were actively supporting and expressing solidarity with the RTC employees. He further submitted that the police called the petitioners to the police station but failed to provide reasons for summoning them.

When they refused to go the police station, the petitioners complained that the police dragged the petitioner’s father to the station. They further complained that the police made him fill out a form forcibly. Counsel representing the state informed the court that one of the petitioners was made to fill the form as part of a survey. The petitioner’s counsel questioned the legality of such a survey. The judge directed the police to file the ‘form’ and the details of the survey and adjourned the case.

