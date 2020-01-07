HC expresses concern over missing children in Telangana

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The two judge PIL bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Monday voiced serious concern over the large number of missing children in the State. As reported earlier, a public interest litigation was filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar on the need to ensure that such missing children were traced, rescued and rehabilitated. The bench appointed senior counsel L Ravichander as Amicus Curiae. The Chief Justice, particularly, pointed to the fact that it was necessary to find out the fate of such children. Some might have been forced into flesh trade and some even forced to join terror gangs. A bunch of similar cases, including a petition dealing with rescue of minors at Yadadri, on a writ plea by Prajwala on rescue homes and protection homes in the State, was also directed to be tagged along and posted to February 10.

PIL questions poor state of roads, civic amenities

The same bench dealt with a public interest litigation (PIL) on the pathetic state of roads as a consequence of rains, poor health and hygiene and the complete failure of GHMC to solve these problems. A series of exposes carried in a local daily formed the basis of the writ plea filed by city resident S Naresh. The petitioner complained that the inaction of the GHMC was contrary to the Sustainable Development Goals laid down and the New Urban Agenda resolution laid down by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and various national and State level policies and schemes. He sought creation of a high power monitoring committee to constantly supervise proper repair and maintenance of roads, the position of water supply, removal of garbage and all other measures that would lead to safe and hygienic lifestyle of residents under GHMC area. He sought a detailed master plan to tackle calamities in future.

The petitioner further sought directions calling for a detailed report from the GHMC on the money spent on maintenance of roads and the steps being taken against water blockage and sewerage entering regular water sources and houses. He complained that the hospitals in the city did not match the number of ailments like viral fevers, including dengue, chikungunya, typhoid and swine flu.

He pointed to the statement by the Health Minister saying; “stagnation of water at high number of places across the city is leading to breeding of mosquitoes and spread of diseases”. The petitioner pointed out to a number of pictorial reports in the newspapers, including “the alarming number of badgered commuters due to lunar scape craters and potholes”. In an affidavit running into approximately 40 pages the petitioner also pointed out how the present infrastructure fell short of the National Urban Sanitation Policy. He referred to various schemes, including AMRUT, Swachh Bharat, Telangana State Sanitation Strategy all of which pointed to complete failure on the part of the government to provide proper and minimum civic facilities. The bench directed the GHMC and other authorities to file their counter and adjourned the case to February 10.

Illegal sand mining: Hearing of PIL posted to Jam 31

The same bench posted to January 31 a public interest litigation case complaining of illegal sand mining in some areas of the State. K Sudarshan Reddy filed the PIL questioning the action of government and other authorities and their failure to check and penalise illegal excavation and transportation of 15 lakh cubic metres of earth from various minor irrigation tanks in Gajwel, Siddipet and Medak for the new broad gauge railway line between Manoharabad and Kothapalli. The petitioner also sought directions for a vigilance probe and for the imposition of seigniorage and other taxes and levies. The job was assigned to a joint venture, GVR-RNRSCPL, particularly for a railway line from Armoor to Nizambad. Various ecological problems and accidents were mentioned by the petitioner. The petitioner also alleged a nexus between the railway officers and contractors. The bench ordered notice to the authorities and adjourned the case by four weeks.

