HC expresses displeasure at govt’s affidavits on Covid

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Advocate General’s Office and the State authorities for filing vague affidavits before it. “If the State is not even revealing the names of erring private hospitals in their affidavits, there is nothing wrong in people believing that the State is weaker than the lobby of private hospitals,” it said.

The panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with the batch of public interest writ petitions pertaining to the various inactions of the State authorities in dealing with Covid-19.

“Despite growing Covid cases, the death rate reported by the State remains the same, raising serious doubts about the reports. Moreover, the Telangana medical staff are the worst affected according to the Central government’s reports,” the panel pointed out and expressed its concern over the false information provided to people.

“Is that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar unable to understand our orders? Why all reports submitted before us are absolutely vague,” questioned the panel.

Expressing displeasure, the Chief Justice said: “I refuse to believe IAS officers and the AG’s office do not know what is to be filed before the court.” Pointing at the Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad, the panel said, “Nothing changed, the reports continue to be as bad as ever, not only in the Covid matters but also in all other matters.”

The panel heard all the petitioners’ counsels in detail, issues pertaining to insufficient medical infrastructure, including the number of beds with oxygen, ICU facility and ambulances at the district level. Specific instances of inadequate facilities at Suryapet and Nizamabad were also brought to the notice of the court. The non-increase in the number of RT-PCR tests, shortcomings in the mobile laboratory tests that were to be conducted on grocery store operators and street vendors and the issue off un-updated display boards on the availability of beds at hospitals were brought to the notice of the panel by counsel Kowturi Pawan Kumar.

Another petitioner’s counsel Arjun Kumar informed the panel that no action was taken against uncontrolled pricing by the private hospitals. He further told that the announcement given by the Health Ministry to take over 50 per cent of the beds available in the private hospitals has not seen the light of the day. In response, Dr Srinivas, Director of Public Health, told the court that a meeting was already held with the Health Minister to consider the same. “Having meetings is not a solution, have you issued any circular to that effect,” questioned the panel.

On questioning him about the actions taken on private hospitals, the Director of Public Health replied that notices were issued, but he failed to submit them to the court. “This is a

cat-and-mouse game played by the government. We are saying again and again, we are concerned with the erring hospitals, why the government is protecting the reputation of private hospitals without revealing the names,” the panel asked. The panel then directed the AG to file a detailed report along with the State Disaster Management plan and District Disaster Management plan before September 22. The panel suggested the State to explore the option of taking over beds of the private hospitals for the benefit of people as done by the Delhi government. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority is also directed to file a report on the prices charged for Covid-19 treatment by September 22.

Implementation of ‘right to free education’

The same panel on Friday expressed serious displeasure at the Central and the State governments for not implementing the Right to Free and Compulsory Education to Children Act.

Speaking for the panel, Justice B Vijayasen Reddy wondered why the Act had not been implemented though the related provisions were inserted in the Constitution back in 2009. He questioned Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar whether “the Act will be implemented at least during our grandchildren generation. If the reason behind the amendment is not understood by the government, we will not see its implementation in our lifetime”.

Sanjeev Kumar said he would get back to the panel on Monday. He informed the court that the major issue was the dispute in the allocation of funds between the State and Central governments. “The Act is not implemented in 19 States across India, we are writing letters to the Centre but failed to get any response,” he said.

Observing that the Centre had failed to file their response, the panel questioned whether the Central and State governments “are sleeping over the matter” for the last 10 years. The court voiced displeasure when Assistant Solicitor General N Rajeshwar Rao sought further time to file his response and reminded him that he had already made a similar request on an earlier occasion. The panel, granting time to the Centre and the State to resolve the issue by September 17 and adjourned the case to September 18. It pointed out that no further adjournment would be granted.

Recruitment for TGT post

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali of the High Court on Friday directed the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board to pursue the appeal of the petitioners within 6 weeks. The judge was dealing with a contempt case questioning the inaction of the board in considering the petitioners for the Trained Graduate Teacher post.

Earlier, the petitioners, Dansuri Kavita and others, questioned the 2018 notification of the board excluding BTech graduates with BEd for the said post. The judge found the same violation in the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) regulations, 2014, and directed the board to consider BTech graduates with BEd to the said posts. Thought the board stated it would implement the orders within two weeks, an appeal was filed on Friday challenging the earlier order.

The petitioner’s counsel, Uma Devi, informed the court about the pending appeal. She pointed out that unless the earlier order was stayed, the rights of the candidates could not be curtailed. However, the judge granted time directing the board to pursue the appeal and report back in 6 weeks.

Promotion stayed

A two-judge panel of the High Court on Friday stayed promotion to the post of Superintendent (non-cadre) for a period of four weeks. The panel, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, was dealing with a writ plea filed by N Ashok Kumar, Additional DCP, Ramagundam, and three other aspirants to the post.

The petitioners contend that the authorities are proceeding to make ad hoc promotions without finalising the seniority list even after directions by the court. While the Government Pleader pointed out that there was no such move on the part of the government, the petitioners’ counsel PV Krishnaiah pointed to the long delay in finalising the list. He pointed out to similar circumstances in the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police. The panel granted a stay and adjourned the matter to enable the government to file its written response.

Wakf lands

Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court held that once the State Wakf Board communicates to the registering authorities that certain lands are Wakf lands, the registering authority is restrained from entertaining any deed of conveyance unless the said land has been denotified.

The ruling came in a batch of 27 writ petitions by several persons aggrieved by the inclusion of their lands situated in Boduppal village. According to the petitioners, when they moved the Sub-Registrar, Uppal, they were rejected on the ground that they were Wakf lands.

According to the petitioners, the properties belong to pattedars and predecessors and were regularised under the Imams Abolition Act. In one set of cases, the petitioners claimed purchase of plots. It is the case of the petitioners the lands could not be notified as Wakf lands.

Justice Naveen Rao dealt with the scheme of the Wakf Act and pointed out that the properties in question belonged to Darza Hazrat Meer Momin Chup Adilabad dating back to the 15th century. A large extent of land was dedicated to a Sufi saint.

The Justice said the Wakf was not created in 1989. He also pointed to the document relied upon which was an ‘Ijara naama’. He said Ijara in Arabic meant renting or leasing and not sale as contended by the petitioners. The judge also pointed out that the petitioners were disputing the status of the land as to whether it was Wakf land. This, the judge said, could only be sorted out in a petition under Section 83 of the Wakf Act before the appropriate authority under the Wakf Act and not by filing a writ petition. He also dismissed the writ petition on the ground of delay and latches.

