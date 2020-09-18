HC grants conditional bail to proprietors of Omni Health Care

Accused were in cahoots with DIMS officials

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the High Court granted conditional bail to K Sriharikota Babu alias Babji and K Sujatha, proprietors of Omni Health Care and Omni Medi and Krupasagar Reddy and B Venkateshearulu, accused in the multi-crore ESI scam.

It is alleged that the accused were in cahoots with officials of the Directorate of Insurance Medical Services (DIMS). The prosecution alleged that the accused made purchases of various items, including supply of HB Cuvettes used in haemoglobin diagnosis at exorbitant prices causing loss to the public exchequer by claiming input tax credit in its GST without actual delivery of material.

The authorities of Anti Corruption Bureau opposed the grant of bail. Conceding with the petitioners’ counsels argument for the basis to grant a bail placing reliance on precedents by Supreme Court, Justice Lakshman granted conditional bail to the petitioners. The judge directed the petitioners to deposit Rs.1 lakh as surety. Justice Lakshman further directed the petitioners to appear before the police every Thursday until the investigation was completed. The judge directed the petitioners to submit their passports.

