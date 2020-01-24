HC nod for midnight anti-CAA demonstration at Charminar

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the writ plea, which sought the court to direct the government and police to prohibit demonstrations against the CAA and National Register of Citizens to be held on the midnight of January 25 at Charminar by the United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The judge directed the DGP to make arrangements to videograph the demonstration and book cases on those who create law and order situation. T Uma Mahindra of Hyderabad filed this writ petition seeking refusal of permission to the said protest. Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar submitted that the police have granted permission sought by UMAC.

The counsel for petitioner raised concerns about the demonstration on the day before Republic Day. He further complained of danger to Hindus in the Charminar area.

After hearing all the parties, the judge gave the green signal to the UMAC as permitted by the police and directed them to not to conduct rallies in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter