HC notice to Akbaruddin

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Justice G Sridevi of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in a case filed by Kasim Shetty Karuna Sagar of Hindu Sangatan.

The petitioner questioned the dismissal of his application by the Special Sessions Judge, Hyderabad. In his application before the Sessions Judge, the petitioner sought cancellation of bail granted to the MLA. He argued that the MLA was misusing the liberty granted to him by making religiously provocative statements. He further raised contention that Akbaruddin had been committing similar offences without any regard to law and judiciary. Issuing a notice, the judge adjourned case for the response of Akbaruddin and the government.

