HC orders fresh post-mortem of New Democracy leader

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday directed the State government to shift the body of one Linganna to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, and conduct the post-mortem afresh on August 2 by an expert committee of doctors.

The Bench was dealing with a public interest writ petition moved as a Lunch Motion by Gaddam Laxman of Civil Liberties Committee, challenging the encounter of CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Linganna at Rallagadda forest in Gundala village of Kothagudem.

The petitioner’s counsel, V Raghunath, submitted that the deceased was a tribal leader fighting for the rights of adivasis. He voiced concerns against killing a person when arrest was possible. He complained that there were injuries on the body of deceased. Additional Advocate General submitted that the deceased was acting against the interest of the State and was a member of a banned organisation.

The Chief Justice enquired if there was any incident of running away from custody or unlawful assembly of people with arms for the encounter of the deceased. The Bench directed the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to constitute a committee of three expert doctors to conduct afresh the autopsy and submit a detailed report.

It also directed that the body to be immediately handed over to the family after the re-autopsy. The bench adjourned the matter for Monday, granting time to the government to respond.

