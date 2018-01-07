HCA adopts Lodha reforms: Vivekanand

By | Published: 2:22 pm 2:53 pm

Hyderabad: Even as G Vivekanand, the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, has asserted that the Lodha Committee recommendations were adopted at the Special General Meeting on Sunday, the opposition led by former BCCI interim president N Shivlal Yadav and former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, has said that no reforms were passed and they demanded fresh elections to the body.

On a day of ‘high drama’, Azharuddin was not allowed to attend the meeting initially as the Vivekanand group felt that the former Indian skipper was ineligible as he came with a proxy vote and had supported the rival body Telangana Cricket Association. Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao protested strongly against this decision saying that HCA was insulting the former Indian captain.

However, Shivlal Yadav persuaded Vivekanand to allow Azharuddin to attend the meeting. “We acceded to the request of Shivlal,’’ said Vivekanand.

Meanwhile, according to Vivekanand, all the 16 reforms, which were not adopted in the earlier meeting, were passed in this SGM. “We have passed all the reforms of Lodha Committee recommendations which were not included earlier and we will be sending it to the HCA-appointed administrators.”

Azharuddin alleged that there was no resolution adopted and how can be the reforms be passed? “This is the worst phase of Hyderabad cricket,’’ he said. Shivlal pointed out said that it was shame that HCA didn’t allow Azhar to attend the meeting. “The HCA should have given respect to the former Indian captain by allowing him to the meeting,” he said.

Shivlal has asked the BCCI to not to accept today’s HCA’s meeting recommendations. “In fact, BCCI should call for a fresh elections in the association in the present situation.’’

However, Vivekanand said it was said that Azharuddin are not interested in promoting cricket in the state instead indulging in cheap politics.