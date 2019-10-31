HCA Apex Council to meet on November 4

By | Published: 12:16 am 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: The first Apex Council meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) under the new president Mohammad Azharuddin will be held on November 4.

There is a slight hitch as the Azharuddin-elected body has to get a green signal from the State High Court even after the elections were successfully completed on September 27 under the supervision of former chief election commissioner VS Sampath. It may be noted that the Committee of Administrators of Justice (retd) Anil Dave, Justice (Retd) GV Seethapathy and Ratnakar Shetty had relinquished the office after the elections and submitted the report to the High Court.

However, the HCA’s immediate concern is of setting up the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), as per the Lodha Committee Reforms. Although the July annual general body meeting had named as MV Narasimha Rao, SL Venkatapathy Raju and Purnima Rau as CAC members, it has been a non-starter. Initially, there was no letter from HCA and later Test left-arm spinner Raju and former India captain Purnima backed out as they felt they will come under conflict of interest. Raju is an established commentator in Telugu Star Sports while Purnima is the coach of the Arunachal Pradesh women’s team.

There are seven men international cricketers who registered in Hyderabad Cricket Association, including Azharuddin, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub. Laxman will also come under conflict of interest as he is with Star Sports. Noel David is the chairman of the junior selection committee. There are four women international cricketers. Apart from Purnima, Rajani Venugopal is match referee while Diana David is coach. Sandra Braganza is settled in Australia.

Among all the 11 internationals, only Narasimha Rao is available for CAC although he left for Ireland a few days back. This has now forced HCA to look for alternate measures in complete the CAC. In all probability, the Apex Council may rope senior cricketer each in men and women’s section to assist Narasimha Rao.

The CoA had asked the ad-hoc selection committee of Noel David (chairman), Vijay Mohan Raj, Noshir Mehta, Vivek Jaisimha and Arvind Shetty to pick the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament. With no CAC or no new selection panel available, the same ad-hoc selectors have been asked by Azharuddin body to pick the T20 team for the Mushtaq Ali tournament which will start from November 8. According to sources, the selectors have been asked to name probables and they will have trial matches before the Hyderabad team will be announced.

There is also move to continue with Arjun Yadav as coach of the senior team for the Mushtaq Ali tournament although there are reports of him coming under conflict of interest. Meanwhile, there are murmurs on the selection of the Hyderabad under-23 team as some talented players have been overlooked. But Noel David, who is chairman of the junior selection committee, said they have gone by the performances in the season. “We have nothing to hide,’’ he said. However, all did not go well with the sudden removal of Ronald Rodrigues as assistant and fielding coach at the last minute and in his place Dayanand accompanied the Hyderabad team.

It is all about clean cricket as per Lodha Committee reforms and it is a big challenge for the Azharuddin-led body to execute and implement them in right earnest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .