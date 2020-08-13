HCA Apex Council to meet on Thursday

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Reports of two cricketers testing positive in Madhya Pradesh could force the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to scuttle their plans of any camp at Gymkhana or Uppal Stadium.

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin had been vehement that he would not be in a hurry to resume cricketing activities in the State. He was firm that conditions have not improved and not ideal because of Covid-19. Therefore, he would not take any risk as regards to resuming training activities.

“We have to take care of the players and can’t put them at a risk. It is unfortunate but then we are all helpless,’’ said Azharuddin to this paper, a few days ago. The former Indian captain further felt that cricket is a contact sport where the players are indirectly involved with each other.

There was a glimmer of hope when Azharuddin met the State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud for the second time last week in which they discussed the resumption of cricketing activities. But this news from MP would not encourage Azharuddin to take any step towards any training sessions.

