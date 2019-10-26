HCA case: Shivlal, Arshad Ayub appear in court

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Former cricketers Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub were among those who appeared before the special court for ACB cases here on Friday in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The court will frame the charges against those named in the case on December 27 after hearing, said petitioner C Babu Rao’s advocate D Vijay Kumar. Rao, one of the members of HCA, filed a petition in the court stating that the case was getting delayed and urged to expedite the process. ACB, which investigated the case, already filed a charge-sheet in the court.

Sentenced

Meanwhile, the ACB court sentenced the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Rajendranagar Circle Assistant Engineer B Kuppa Naik to two years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 in connection with a graft case registered against him in 2013. Naik will undergo simple imprisonment for two months if he fails to pay the fine.

In 2013, Naik demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant, P Sridhar Reddy, to record works carried out by him at four places in Rajendranagar Circle in M.book and forward the same to officials concerned to sanction the bills. ACB booked a case against Naik under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and arrested him. It also filed a charge-sheet in the court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter