HCA club secretaries urge for fresh elections

Hyderabad: In a significant development, about 100 club secretaries and cricketers, including BCCI interim president Shivlal Yadav, have written a signed letter to the Committee of Admnistrators, Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, stating that it was a no show in the January 7th Special General Meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, along with other international cricketers, too sent a letter demanding fresh elections and SGM.

“We the undersigned members of HCA have attended the SGM on 7th January 2018 and we endorse that there was absolutely no decision taken on any subject and majority of members have rejected the ratification of the Lodha amendments due to procedural lapses,’’ they said in the letter to the BCCI.

They sent the photo stat copies of the signed members. They have also sent the copies of the letters to BCCI officials C K Khanna (president), Amitabh Choudhary (secretary), Anirudh Chaudhary, CEO Shri Rahul Johri, Prof. Ratnakar S Shetty (General Manager, BCCI).

The disgruntled members also sent the copies to Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Narasimha Reddy and the two High Court appointed administrators Justice (Retd) Anil R Dave and Justice (Retd) GV Seethapathy.

This letter comes after amid reports that Justice Dave and Seethapathy had been in the city two days ago.

Former HCA president Arshad Ayub said that Ombudsman and the two administrators have to order for fresh elections. “We want fresh elections. The president (G Vivekanand) is not eligible to be in the chair due to conflict of interest. We have asked for a fair decision,’’ he said.