HCA crisis deepens yet again

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: In yet another major embarrassment, it was revealed on Saturday that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has not yet submitted the registered constitution to the Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for approval.

In a list released by CoA on the current status of all the full members of BCCI, there are only 18 States in Category A, which amended the constitution as approved by CoA and registered. These 18 State unites were given compliance status. As many as 10 associations, including HCA, were in Category B which means they have not yet submitted the registered constitution. There were another seven State units, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, in Category C which are non-compliant on account of either failure to get their respective constitutions approved by CoA or failure to submit their amended constitution as sought by CoA. The note further added that the CoA has asked the HCA for the confirmation through an email dated back to February 20, 2019.

CoA further detailed that only those full members of BCCI who (a) have registered their constitution, as approved by the CoA (b) inducted former international players (male and female) as members in accordance with the directions of CoA and (c) confirmed their membership structure, as required under the judgement, will be considered as compliant.

On July 8, 2018, the then in-charge president Anil Kumar said that they convened Special General Meeting and unanimously passed all the amendments suggested by the CoA, BCCI observer and the directions of High Court with regard to Justice Lodha Panel recommendations. Anil Kumar had further added that whatever amendments were required to the existing by-laws registered last January were discussed and approved by all the members in the presence of CoA’s justice (retd) GV Seethapaty, Justice (retd) Anil R Dave and BCCI observer Ratnakar Shetty.

Even after more than a year, the HCA failed to get the CoA nod for not submitting registered constitution. Despite several attempts, none of the HCA officials were reachable for clarification. With BCCI elections set to be held on October 22, the CoA extended the deadline for State unit elections to September 28. Only the units that amended the constitution in regard with Lodha reforms are entitled to vote in BCCI elections. And if HCA fails to get the approval, they may miss the opportunity to vote in BCCI elections.

