HCA gears up to host India-WI first T20

Hyderabad: For former Indian captain Mohd Azharuddin, it will be a different kind of challenge. Having played 99 Tests and 335 one-day matches for the country at the international level, on Thursday the Hyderabad Cricket Association president conceded that he has butterflies in his stomach as they gear up to host India vs West Indies first T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on December 6.

It will be Azharuddin’s first big assignment as the chief of HCA and he said that with the help of the experienced office bearers, they are confident of hosting the big match smoothly. “For me it is a different kind of experience. I have played so many matches for the country but this is my first match as an administrator.

“I’m happy to have experienced members in the Apex Council who had earlier hosted matches and has the experience in these things. I am learning things every day. I know I’m in safe hands. We are all geared up. When Mumbai Cricket Association and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked us to host the first T20 here instead of December 11 match, we in Apex Council were on the same page and agreed on it instantly,” he said.

Elaborating on the preparations, he added, “We are fully prepared for this challenge. We have 39,200 seating capacity and our main aim is to provide the best of facilities to the spectators. We have had meetings with the police personnel, arranged for private security, parking facilities, free water supply and many other things are being taken care of. Crowds are our guest and we will ensure that they will have best of times when they are in stadium for the match.”

Azharuddin stand

Meanwhile, vice president John Manoj revealed that Mohd Azharuddin stand will be opened on the match day at the north pavilion end. “Many people have been asking for Azhar’s stand in the stadium and the time has come. We are going to open Azharuddin stand on the match day. We will also inaugurate R Dayanand Lounge in the south pavilion on the same day. We will also honour all our former cricketers who represented India in Tests. SL Venkatapathy Raju and Arshad Ayub will also get visibility in the stadium,” he revealed.

When enquired about the damaged canopy at the south pavilion, which was damaged by strong wins during the seasonal rains in April this year, Manoj said that they are working to repair it. “It is not possible to get it repaired in this short notice. And the damaged canopy will not have any effect on the match. We have also hosted IPL final in same conditions. We are in talks with the insurance company and it will take another six months to get it in shape,” he concluded.