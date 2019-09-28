HCA members meet KTR, seek support for cricket promotion

By | Published: 5:34 pm 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Newly elected members of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) led by former skipper Mohd Azharuddin called on TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao at Buddha Bhavan here on Saturday. The HCA members sought support of the State government for their efforts to promote cricket in the State and Rama Rao is learnt to have responded positively.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Azharuddin denied the rumours of him joining TRS. He stated that he was a cricketer and does not mix the game with politics.

He stated that it was a courtesy call by the new office bearers of HCA seeking the State government’s support for promoting cricket in the State. “The Minister told us that the State government was giving priority to sports development and assured full support to HCA. We did not discuss politics,” he asserted.

When asked, Azharuddin said he would also meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and seek his blessings for the efforts to improve the standards of Hyderabad cricket. “He is head of the State and it is imperative for us to meet him to promote the game. We can achieve the goal only by working together,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter