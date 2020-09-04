HCA office bearers raise a banner of revolt against Azharuddin over ombudsman issue

“The letter dated 2-09-2020, which has been unilaterally addressed by Mohammed Azharuddin is illegal, unlawful and improper and therefore treated as withdrawn. The inconvenience caused to you is regretted.’’ said HCA officials in a letter sent to Deepak Verma

Hyderabad: Four office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) including its secretary R Vijayanand and vice president John Manoj, have shot off a letter to Justice (retd) Deepak Verma stating his appointment as Ombudsman has been “sent unilaterally by the president [Mohammed Azharuddin] without the approval or consent of the office-bearers.’’

The office bearers, including joint secretary Naresh Sharma and treasurer Surender Agarwal, drew the attention of the former judge of Supreme Court of the Chapter III of the Memorandum of Association rules and regulations of the HCA which stipulate that only an Annual General Body meeting was empowered to appoint the Ombudsman.

“The letter dated 2-09-2020, which has been unilaterally addressed by Mohammed Azharuddin is illegal, unlawful and improper and therefore treated as withdrawn. The inconvenience caused to you is regretted.’’

Continuing the tirade against Azharuddin, secretary Vijayanand sent an email to Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in which he stated Azharuddin has illegally and unlawfully tried to appoint Justice Deepak Verma (retd) as an Ombudsman and Ethics Officer without the approval of the general body members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

“The office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association had therefore addressed a letter dated 0-3-9-2020 to Justice Deepak Verma (retd) informing about the same.’’

