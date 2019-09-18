HCA polls: Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: After failing to get the nod in a controversial manner by the then Returning Officer in 2017, Mohammad Azharuddin did his homework this time before filing his nomination for the post of president to the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

The former Indian skipper, who is eligible as former international player, submitted his nomination papers to the Electoral Officer VS Sampath, former Chief Election Commissioner, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, on Wednesday. Sampath verified the papers before approving Azharuddin’s candidature to the president’s post. The HCA election, as per the new Lodha Committee reforms, is scheduled to take place on September 27.

“Last time it was not done properly and that election was a big farce. But with Sampath sir in as electoral officer, we can see a free and fair election. We have high regards for Sampath sir,’’ he said.

Saying that it is a different challenge after being one of the successful Indian captains, Azharuddin said playing cricket and administration are two different things. “ But hopefully, my experience as Indian captain and player would help me in managing the affairs of the HCA smoothly. As a captain I was open to advice and as an administrator I would do the same,’’ he said.

Along with Azharuddin, Vikram Man Singh (vice president post), Ajmal Asad (secretary), P Srinivas (joint secretary), Gundala Srinivas Rao (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor’s post) filed their nominations from this group.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .