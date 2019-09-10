HCA polls: Proxy votes will not be allowed

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Consequent to the announcement of elections to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Monday, Electoral Officer VS Sampath has issued certain guidelines for the September 27 polls.

According to the note circulated to all the members of HCA on Tuesday, Sampath also said there is need to observe a Code of Conduct for ensuring free and fair polls.

Significant among the instructions given to all the members was the issue of controversial proxy votes. It clearly said that proxy votes would not be allowed. A few members have complained of this menace in the past.

Although there was no word on eligibility issue but it says in case of any dispute or objection as to candidacy, disqualifications, eligibility to vote or admission or rejection of vote, the Electoral Officer shall decide the same and such decision shall be final and conclusive.

There is also another instruction that during campaign, candidates shall not use unfair means including bribery or appeal to religion or use of religious symbols nor distribute gifts of various kinds such as liquor, to induce members for support. They will have to strictly adhered to the prescribed practices.

