HCA’s Annual General Meeting on June 2

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be held on June 2 (Sunday) at 10 am at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

According to a circular issued by HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan, apart from confirming the minutes of the two AGMs and four Special General meeting, the June 2 AGM will adopt rules of procedure of the association’s elections.

The meeting will also discuss the appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer as per the Lodha Committee recommendations. Also coming up for the discussion would be the appointment of HCA representative for BCCI or similar organisations.

The meeting will also take up the issue of adoption of the audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2016-17. Also up in the agenda are appointment of Internal and External Auditors. There will also be discussion on appointment of Standing Committees under rule 25 and Cricket Committees under rule 26.

Meanwhile, a few eyebrows have been raised after the letter was signed by T Shesh Narayan. According to few club secretaries how can Shesh Narayan send the signed letter when the High Court had entrusted full powers to the Committee of Administrators of Justice (retd) AR Dave, Justice (retd) GV Seethapathy and former BCCI official Ratnakar Shetty to manage the affairs of HCA as per court order dated 12th September 2018.

Shesh Narayan said he is following as per the advice of the Committee of Administrators as communicated by CEO Panduranga Murthy to him.

