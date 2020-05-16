HCA’s league matches hang in balance

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: This year’s local cricket league matches hang in balance. It all depends on the Government’s fresh directives on lockdown on May 18. The Hyderabad Cricket Association’s leagues usually start in the first week of June every year. But the coronavirus pandemic has created uncertainty and has kept the players indoors. The summer camps have gone for a toss.

Under the circumstances, the clubs and the players are keeping their fingers crossed. As of now, it looks remote possibility of any cricket activities to resume sooner or later. In fact, BCCI’s Arun Dhumal spoke of road map on resumption of the game and in which he hinted that they might start skill-based outdoor training provided there are favourable guidelines from the Central government.

R Vijayanand, secretary of HCA, said they are keen to organise the league but unfortunately the coronavirus seem to derail the plans. “We are waiting for instructions from the BCCI on resumption of the game. We have a few plans. We want to restructure the league system. It could be in a new format. All these need to be approved by the Apex Council. As the league matches of 2019-20 season could not be completed, there will be no promotions and demotions,’’ he said.

Vijayanand ruled out any camps because of the prevailing conditions, but could soon start online coaching. “We are helpless because of the coronavirus. But we are looking at the possibility of conducting online coaching with the help of Indian fielding coach R Sridhar provided it does not come under conflict of interest. We are waiting for president Mohammad Azharuddin’s approval on this issue.’’

As it is the league matches in the city have been hit by the infighting in the association in the last few years. It is a known fact that the standard in the local tournament has gone from bad to worse. This has resulted in Hyderabad’s poor show, particularly in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

Not long ago, tournaments like Behram-ud-Dowlah, Moin-ud-Dowlah, Kishen Pershad, Ghulam Ali, Gorasekhar, Senior and Junior Zonals to name a few provided perfect launching pad for the players to showcase their talent. In the past, the seven-a-side tournament would herald the new season. Unfortunately, most of these tournaments have disappeared from HCA calendar for reasons best known to them.

