HDFC opens new office in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Housing finance company HDFC has strengthened its presence in Telangana by opening a new office in Mahabubnagar, marking it the bank’s 14th office in the State. The new office would cater to the needs of customers spread across Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Nagarkurnool and adjoining areas to avail home loans.

Mathew Joseph, member of the Executive Management, HDFC who inaugurated the new office in the presence of other senior officials, said, “Mahabubnagar is the district headquarter and houses few large and medium scale industries. With improved economic growth, better infrastructure facilities and its proximity to Hyderabad it will facilitate robust growth in real estate market in coming years. This new office in Mahabubnagar will help us to deepen our relationship with the customers and in turn will help them to avail a home loan conveniently on a property suiting their needs.”

“HDFC has always promoted the concept of home ownership and well recognises the fact that providing personalised counseling is essential to serve home seekers more effectively. Our new office signifies the importance of the region in the HDFC network. We aim to reach the large untapped market of genuine home buyers and assist them in making an informed home buying decision.”

HDFC under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ (PMAY) is offering the credit linked subsidy for home loans to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Mid Income Group (MIG). As per the scheme, eligible borrowers will get interest rate subsidy of 6.5 per cent per annum for loans up to Rs 6,000,00 for EWS and LIG category(annual household income up to Rs 6,00,000), interest subsidy of 4 per cent and 3 per cent for loans up to Rs 9,00,000 and Rs 12,00,000 respectively for MIG category (annual household income between Rs 6,00,001 & Rs 18,00,000) for a maximum tenure of 20 years. The schemes for MIG are valid up to March 31, 2019.

HDFC in order to promote affordable housing has created dedicated teams across the country. The bank follows a single-window concept and offers free property counseling services for a variety of individual needs, legal & technical guidance and has capabilities to approve loans swiftly. With its understanding and knowledge of the real estate market, HDFC also advises customers on property related issues.