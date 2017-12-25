He was ‘wiped out’ of the race

By | Published: 12:15 am 4:11 pm

As the end of the year nears, and we look forward to new beginnings, many people talk about wiping the slate clean, getting a fresh start, and achieving more in the coming year. I happened to be having this conversation with someone recently, and the use of the word ‘wipe’ in our conversation gave me pause. It struck me then that we actually put the word to heavy use, employing it in a wide variety of contexts, to describe very distinct concepts. By way of essential legwork in planning for the next year, let’s discuss some of the distinct ways in which the word ‘wipe’ is used.

Wiped

Examples

1. THAT’S your idea of an easy morning workout? I gave up halfway, and I’m still completely wiped!

2. I was totally dominating in the online video game, but then a bunch of expert players joined our game server and I was wiped in just a few minutes.

3. I was doing ok on my skateboard at first, but I turned too fast around the corner and wiped out on the sand.

Meanings and Usage

As I hinted in the introduction, there are multiple meanings associated with this word. We are certainly not looking to cover all of them here. We’ll just discuss a few uses that are rather informal in nature.

1. Failure or defeat: Used in this sense, the word ‘wipe’ typically highlights the humiliating aspects of the defeat. For instance, in the case of a closely contest cricket match, you cannot say ‘India wiped Australia.’ But if a team loses by a huge margin in an embarrassing manner, using the word ‘wipe’ is be appropriate. In the last soccer world cup, for example, there was a dramatic match where Brazil were totally wiped by Germany.

2. Extremely tired: Shortened from ‘wiped out,’ the word describes extreme exhaustion, or being extremely tired. For example: ‘Man, I have another four hours of studying to do, but I’m totally wiped after that long walk.’

3. To lose control: If you are on a surfboard or a skateboard, and you fall, completely losing control in the process, you can say you ‘wiped out,’ or you ‘wiped.’ The expression can also be used in the context of using a bicycle scooter, or even a car. The general idea is that if you lose control of a vehicle and skid or fall, you ‘wipe out,’ or you ‘wipe it.’

Practice

1. Look through your dictionary, and identify at least two other meanings of the word ‘wipe.’ Write all of the meanings on a piece of paper, and see if you can use the word in all the different senses once a day.

2. What leaves you wiped out in the sense of being utterly tired? Make a quick list.

Legwork

Examples

1. I’m excited to act in my first movie, but the shooting doesn’t start for another two months. Meantime though, there is a ton of legwork involved: learning the script, getting fit for the role, and more.

2. She liked the idea of running her own restaurant, but hated the legwork involved in launching it. She was tired of getting the permissions, working with the contractors, and all that stuff.

Meanings and Usage

This is a great word that describes the preparation, and especially the active physical work that is required as part of the preparation for some undertaking. The work is mostly used in contexts where there is some creative or mentally challenging work involved, but a lot of boring laborious work must be done before the creative phase can begin. A writer, for example, might say that she takes eight months to write a novel, out of which at least four months are spent doing legwork like researching locations, looking up newspaper archives ,and so on.The expression comes from the literal sense of ‘legwork:’ walking around or traveling about extensively, typically in order to meet people, scour libraries, or to gather data so that the next phase of the project can be undertaken.There is another meaning of legwork that’s worth a quick mention: The word can also be used literally, similar to how we use ‘footwork’ in cricket. You could, for instance, talk about the outstanding legwork of a ballerina, or the flawless legwork of a champion badminton player.

Practice

1. Are there any projects you are planning for the new year that require a lot of legwork? Make a quick list.

2. As usual, try and use this expression as often as possible this week.