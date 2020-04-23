Head Constable commits suicide at Thorrur in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 10:39 am

Mahabubabad: A Head Constable (HC) committed suicide by hanging from a tree at control room near bus station at Thorrur on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Vodlakonda Upender (46), a resident of Thorrur, working with the local police station.

Passersby who found him hanging informed the police. Following this, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem to Mahabubabad area government hospital.

Though the exact reason behind the extreme step of the HC is yet be ascertained, financial problems may have driven him to end his life. He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

The local police registered a case and are investigating.

