Head constable in Hyderabad City Police tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: A head constable working in the city police tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to quarantine, while around a dozen other policemen with whom he was in contact too are being shifted into quarantine.

The head constable, working at a police station in the central zone of the city, reportedly attended prayers at a mosque in the old city area. A few persons who were staying in the mosque had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the last four days, the policeman was not keeping well. As he was continuously coughing and complained of uneasiness, his family members took him to hospital for check up. The doctors referred him to Gandhi Hospital for screening where he tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a preventive measure around a dozen policemen with whom the head constable interacted were shifted for quarantine. He was posted at a picket at Telugu Talli flyover. Based on the report, the medical course for the remaining constables will follow up,” a police official from the Central zone said.

It is learned that following the incident, police higher-ups have directed police personnel who are not well to get themselves checked once.

