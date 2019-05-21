Head of newborn found in garbage bin

By | Published: 2:02 pm 2:06 pm

Adilabad: A head of an unknown newborn was found in a garbage bin in KRK colony under the limits of Mavala police station in Adilabad district on Tuesday morning.

Mavala police said that the some locals spotted the head in the bin and the incident created flutter in the vicinity. Cops rushed the spot and shifted the head to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad for performing autopsy.

Sources said that that someone, whe wanted to suppress their identify for delivering the baby without entering wedlock fearing social discrimination, could have abandoned the newborn in bin two days back.

They stated it looked like dogs mauled it to death. Cops inspect head of the newborn spotted in a garbage bin in KRK colony of Mavala in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.