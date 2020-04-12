Heading into a storm

By | Shashi Polavarapu | Published: 12:00 am 11:11 pm

Making economic predictions is hard. A decade ago, many economists failed to see the 2007 global financial crisis coming. In the last two years, they have tried to make up for this failing by predicting recessions in 2018 and 2019 that never came to pass. The stock markets, which supposedly reflect the wisdom of crowds, fared no better. They fell sharply in 2018 and 2019 fearing that the end of expansion is near. The global economy, meanwhile, continued to grow — until the Covid-19 pandemic started ravaging the world at the beginning of this year.

With most countries imposing lockdowns, there is once again talk of a recession and this time it rings true. Let’s look at the data. China’s GDP fell 20% in the first two months of this year. In the US, Goldman Sachs estimates the unemployment rate to shoot up to 15% in the next three months. GDP is expected to shrink 34% during the same period. In India, the same bank estimated annual GDP growth to fall to a meagre 1.6%. We do not have timely data on unemployment, but a survey by CMIE, a private research firm, estimated that the unemployment rate may have soared to 23% in March.

Government statistics operate with a lag. When actual data for the current period becomes available, a fuller picture of our predicament will swim into focus. Meanwhile, economists have turned cautious once again. A majority of them believe that it is hard to make a reasonable forecast given our limited understanding of how the pandemic could play out. However, the broad outlines of our economic future are becoming clear. Covid-19 will lead to a destabilising economic contagion. There will be global recession simply because economic activity has been so thoroughly disrupted across the world.

Therefore, the proper question now is not whether there will be a recession, but how bad it is going to be and how quickly we can put it behind us. Some experts have drawn parallels to the 2007 financial crisis because both are black swan events — a phrase popularised by Nassim Nicholas Taleb to explain events of extreme impact that are outside the realm of regular expectations. The 2007 financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic fit this description well. It would be instructive to see how the current economic shock compares to the financial crisis of 2007.

2007 Redux?

Similar to how the scale and impact of Covid-19 blindsided most people today, experts were caught off guard by the financial crisis in 2007. There were honourable exceptions. Raghuram Rajan, then chief economist at the IMF, warned of the approaching financial crisis as early as 2005, but he was ignored. Likewise, Bill Gates and many leading epidemiologists have been warning for years of our unpreparedness to fight a global pandemic. The 2015 TED talk by Bill Gates titled The next outbreak? We’re not ready has gone viral after the pandemic’s impact became apparent this March. “The world needs to prepare for pandemics the way the military prepares for war,” said Bill Gates memorably. Again, his appeals were ignored.

When a real estate bubble burst in 2007, defaults on mortgages soared and house prices fell rapidly. Investment banks with significant exposure to the sector — Lehman Brothers most notably — imploded. Stock markets crashed and credit evaporated. The central bank and the government in the US — the epicentre of the financial tsunami — acted swiftly by cutting interest rates and buying financial assets to avert an economic collapse. The $787-billion economic stimulus package signed into law by the Obama administration sought to shore up banks, cut taxes and injected liquidity (read money) into the system. The government also encouraged takeovers to protect more banks from going under. By June 2009, the US economy was growing again. Over the last decade, the US has been living through its longest economic expansion on record. Never mind that it was also the slowest.

The Great Recession proved to be particularly harrowing for developed economies. The illusion of perpetual prosperity was shattered. People realised that policymakers, contrary to their claims, cannot play the economy like a machine. In fact, most economists found themselves out of depth on how the global economy worked. Claims that free markets tend toward equilibrium were also burned in the bonfires of the crisis.

Fast forward to today, we have another black swan event — a global pandemic that is hugely disruptive. The body blow dealt by Covid-19 to the economy will trigger another recession — a mere 10 years after the last one ended.

When that happens, neither the central banks nor the governments have anywhere near the kind of ammunition they had when they fought the last recession. Interest rates are already at historic lows. The US Fed has already slashed interest rates to zero last month. RBI has cut interest rates to 4.4% and another cut is pencilled in for this fiscal. But, there is little hope that these rate cuts would spur spending when the world is gripped by the fears of a pandemic. The governments do not have the fiscal room to deliver generous stimulus packages.

Shape of Recessions

Not all recessions are created equal. Some are easy to climb out of, while others take a long time to recover from. For example, in the US, the Federal Reserve touched off a recession in 1953 when it raised interest rates. The economy shrunk rapidly for three straight quarters, before returning to robust growth by 1954. Lasting just 10 months, this is a perfect example of what economists call a V-shaped recession, because the GDP graph looks like a V with a rapid decline followed by a sharp recovery.

In comparison, the Great Recession of 2007 caused a great deal of economic misery. The downturn lasted 19 months from December 2007 to June 2009. In the US, unemployment shot up to 10% in October 2009 even after growth returned. Some 8.8 million jobs were lost. Four years had to pass before the economy could return to its pre-crisis peak. The Great Recession fits the U-shaped recession template, where countries spend a lot of time at the bottom before things get better slowly. This would mean much distress to the people most affected by a recession — the poor and the young.

The worst is an L-shaped recession, which simply means that there would be a precipitous crash and a long trudge in the trenches. It will be a rather long time before growth returns. Japan’s lost decade, which halted economic expansion from 1991 to 2001 after a real estate bubble burst is a classic L-shaped recession. Even when growth returns, it won’t be substantial enough to improve the fortunes of people. More recently, Greece suffered an L-shaped recession between 2007 and 2016. In 2017, the country’s GDP grew by a mere 1.6%. The phrase “lost decade” perfectly captures the experience of living in such an economy.

At the moment, there is consensus that the next recession will not be a V-shaped one. Our best guess is that we will have a deep U-shaped recession. What this means is that the economy will tank drastically in the next six months as governments extend lockdown and social distancing measures. It will take at least a couple of years for it to fully recover.

How will India Fare

With economic activity coming to a standstill in March, India’s services sector, which accounts for over half of the country’s economy, contracted sharply. The lockdown is driving down discretionary spending. Sectors like travel, tourism, entertainment, food & hospitality and professional services are among the most affected. Whatever demand these sectors lost is gone permanently. Real estate and construction sectors are gasping. Automobile sales will slide further, which will have a ripple effect across the value chain.

The Great Recession was triggered by problems at the intersection of the financial services and real estate sectors in the US. India weathered the period well because its financial services sector was not deeply integrated into the global markets at the time. By contrast, Covid-19 is impacting all the sectors in the economy. The real damage will become clear when the second order effects kick in. Stressed small businesses will let go of workers, which will impact consumption. This will lead to a pullback in business spending. A vicious cycle begins and deteriorates into a recession.

Some sectors are more resilient. Take India’s IT and BPO sector for instance. It accounts for 45% of our total services exports. During the lockdown period, IT companies have been able to ensure business continuity for clients by enabling remote work for their large workforces. Work is proceeding, albeit a little slowly. Revenue growth, however, is a challenge. With air travel cancelled, global tech conferences called off and spending decisions postponed, the ability of the sector to drum up new business at the start of the fiscal has been seriously undermined.

The pharma sector — another critical exporter — has its share of problems. The sector depends on China for a third of its raw material. If the supply chains disrupted by Covid-19 do not recover, it could hurt production capacities and lead to lost revenues. Pharma companies stock up key materials to mitigate supply risks and that could allow them to run at full capacity for three months. Smaller players who run lower inventories will be severely impacted.

How do we respond? The US unveiled a staggering $2 trillion economic stimulus package to counter the economic impact of a pandemic-driven recession. By contrast, India has limited fiscal space to increase public spending. When India announced a Rs 1.76-lakh-crore economic stimulus plan, it was roundly criticised for being too little (at 0.8% of GDP).

But, as Raghuram Rajan wrote last week, “unlike the United States or Europe, which can spend 10% or more of GDP without fear of a ratings downgrade, we already entered this crisis with a huge fiscal deficit, and will have to spend yet more.” Unless we decide that deficits don’t matter — they do in the near term — the government is in a bind. It should prioritise spending that benefits low-income households and small businesses. When normal life resumes, it should fund infrastructure projects that have a large multiplier effect.

A recession is now looking certain. It is easy to make that forecast, but hard to see if anyone congratulates themselves when it comes true.

(The author is co-founder of Lexys Labs, a Hyderabad-based IT services company)