Headmaster held for sexually exploiting minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police along with SHE Teams arrested a school headmaster on charges of sexually exploiting a minor girl from the school here on Saturday. His wife was also arrested for harassing her to do household chores.

The arrested persons were K Prasada Rao (51), headmaster of Janet George Memorial Residential School, Batasingaram, and his wife K Saradhi (50), a teacher from the same school.

The 15-year-old girl in her complaint stated that she had joined the school in Class IV in 2015 and used to stay in the school hostel on the same premises. According to the police, when the girl was in Class VIII, while she was sleeping in the hostel room, Prasada Rao who was the warden as well, used to enter her room and raped her.

“He sexually exploited her repeatedly apart from mentally harassing her too,” police said, adding that the girl, fearing the consequences, kept quiet.

His wife Saradhi harassed the girl as well, making her do household chores and whenever she refused, she was beaten up. Rao allegedly harassed other girls in the school as well. Unable to bear the harassment, the girl left the school in June this year and mustered the courage to approach the police earlier this week. The police booked a case and arrested the couple.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat requested citizens to reach out to the Rachakonda police on WhatsApp on 9490617111 or Dial 100 in case of child abuse in institutions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.