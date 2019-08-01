Headmistress in ACB net in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Dundigala Lalitha, headmistress of Zilla Parishad High School at Begumpet in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district, was caught red-handed in her office by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday when she allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2,000 from one Suddala Odelu.

Lalitha demanded bribe from Odelu, a resident of Begumpet in Ramagiri mandal, to issue SSC memo and transfer certificate of his son. The bribe amount was recovered from her, according to a press release.

Officials produced the headmistress before the special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar district after which she was remanded in judicial custody.